Fisher Asset Management LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 80,912 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,040 shares during the quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $16,414,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. RE Advisers Corp purchased a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Activest Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $48,000. USA Financial Portformulas Corp grew its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 1,505.6% in the 2nd quarter. USA Financial Portformulas Corp now owns 289 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 271 shares during the last quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 36.6% in the 2nd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 332 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cowen Prime Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Institutional investors own 74.07% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on LOW shares. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $231.00 to $295.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Truist Securities lifted their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $217.00 to $284.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Truist lifted their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $217.00 to $284.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $255.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 26th. Finally, Wedbush lifted their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $210.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $251.73.

Lowe’s Companies stock opened at $252.46 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $170.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.93, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.31. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $236.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $211.13. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $150.84 and a 52 week high of $263.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.23.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 17th. The home improvement retailer reported $2.73 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.35 by $0.38. The firm had revenue of $22.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.06 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a return on equity of 25,100.30% and a net margin of 8.63%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.98 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 11.91 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 2nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 19th will be paid a $0.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 18th. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.27%. Lowe’s Companies’s payout ratio is currently 27.80%.

Lowe’s Companies Profile

Lowe’s Cos., Inc engages in the retail sale of home improvement products. The firm offers products for maintenance, repair, remodelling, home decorating and property maintenance. It also provides home improvement products in the following categories: appliances, bathroom, building supply, electrical, flooring, hardware, paint, kitchen, plumbing, lighting & fans, outdoor living, windows and doors.

