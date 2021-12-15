Fisher Asset Management LLC Makes New $23.71 Million Investment in Invitae Co. (NYSE:NVTA)

Fisher Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Invitae Co. (NYSE:NVTA) during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 833,946 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,709,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.38% of Invitae at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in NVTA. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Invitae by 15.0% in the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 17,124,589 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $486,852,000 after buying an additional 2,238,091 shares during the period. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL raised its holdings in Invitae by 19.7% in the third quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 14,000 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $398,000 after purchasing an additional 2,300 shares during the period. Bourne Lent Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Invitae by 1.0% in the third quarter. Bourne Lent Asset Management Inc. now owns 84,700 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,408,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in Invitae by 38.1% in the third quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 8,479 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $241,000 after purchasing an additional 2,339 shares during the period. Finally, Vigilare Wealth Management raised its holdings in Invitae by 37.8% in the third quarter. Vigilare Wealth Management now owns 20,290 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $577,000 after purchasing an additional 5,565 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.01% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Sean E. George sold 7,350 shares of Invitae stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.88, for a total value of $234,318.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Robert L. Nussbaum sold 29,675 shares of Invitae stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.89, for a total transaction of $649,585.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 40,700 shares of company stock valued at $987,024. 1.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research firms have weighed in on NVTA. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Invitae from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Invitae from $35.00 to $25.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. SVB Leerink reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Invitae in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of Invitae from $38.00 to $36.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Invitae has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.44.

Invitae stock opened at $15.82 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.58 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.59 and a beta of 1.81. Invitae Co. has a 1-year low of $14.06 and a 1-year high of $60.25. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.56. The company has a current ratio of 8.74, a quick ratio of 8.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

Invitae (NYSE:NVTA) last released its earnings results on Sunday, November 7th. The medical research company reported ($0.91) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.69) by ($0.22). The business had revenue of $114.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $126.56 million. Invitae had a negative net margin of 155.87% and a negative return on equity of 23.02%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 66.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.62) EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Invitae Co. will post -3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Invitae Company Profile

Invitae Corp. engages in the provision of genetic information into mainstream medical practice. It includes comprehensive panels for hereditary conditions in cancer, cardiology, neurology, pediatric, and rare diseases. The company was founded by Randal W. Scott and Sean E. George on January 13, 2010 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

