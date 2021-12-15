Fisher Asset Management LLC Purchases 11,234 Shares of ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD)

Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD) by 25.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 55,763 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,234 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC’s holdings in ResMed were worth $14,697,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Railway Pension Investments Ltd increased its position in ResMed by 13.7% during the third quarter. Railway Pension Investments Ltd now owns 81,215 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $21,404,000 after acquiring an additional 9,800 shares during the last quarter. James Investment Research Inc. increased its position in ResMed by 0.4% during the third quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 17,522 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $4,618,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of ResMed by 4.3% during the third quarter. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,576 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $415,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the period. PGGM Investments boosted its stake in shares of ResMed by 2.4% during the third quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 26,003 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $6,853,000 after purchasing an additional 610 shares during the period. Finally, V Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ResMed during the third quarter valued at $208,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.19% of the company’s stock.

In other ResMed news, COO Robert Andrew Douglas sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.77, for a total transaction of $2,046,160.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider James Hollingshead sold 2,400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $261.33, for a total transaction of $627,192.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 40,403 shares of company stock valued at $10,568,757. Insiders own 1.42% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:RMD opened at $256.46 on Wednesday. ResMed Inc. has a 1-year low of $179.37 and a 1-year high of $301.34. The company has a 50-day moving average of $259.82 and a 200 day moving average of $260.85. The firm has a market cap of $37.37 billion, a PE ratio of 75.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 2.54 and a quick ratio of 1.73.

ResMed (NYSE:RMD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.16. ResMed had a net margin of 14.92% and a return on equity of 28.46%. The company had revenue of $904.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $858.20 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.27 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that ResMed Inc. will post 6.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 11th will be given a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.66%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 9th. ResMed’s payout ratio is 49.27%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on RMD shares. Macquarie raised shares of ResMed from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 6th. CLSA raised shares of ResMed from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of ResMed from $233.00 to $227.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $252.13.

ResMed

ResMed, Inc engages in providing digital health and cloud-connected medical devices. Its digital health technologies and cloud-connected medical devices transform care for people with sleep apnea, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, or COPD, and other chronic diseases. The firm operates through the following segments: Sleep and Respiratory Care, and Software as a Service.

