Fisher Asset Management LLC Purchases 13,958 Shares of IPG Photonics Co. (NASDAQ:IPGP)

Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its position in IPG Photonics Co. (NASDAQ:IPGP) by 9.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 164,907 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,958 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.31% of IPG Photonics worth $26,121,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of IPGP. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its stake in IPG Photonics by 51.8% in the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 746,632 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $118,267,000 after purchasing an additional 254,905 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of IPG Photonics by 150.4% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 376,504 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $79,356,000 after acquiring an additional 226,167 shares in the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its position in shares of IPG Photonics by 54.6% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 585,909 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $123,492,000 after acquiring an additional 206,894 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of IPG Photonics by 342.7% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 235,257 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $35,708,000 after acquiring an additional 182,112 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Impax Asset Management Group plc increased its position in shares of IPG Photonics by 39.7% during the second quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 614,923 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $128,942,000 after acquiring an additional 174,856 shares in the last quarter. 64.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get IPG Photonics alerts:

IPG Photonics stock opened at $168.52 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $8.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.60 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a current ratio of 7.94, a quick ratio of 6.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $164.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of $180.38. IPG Photonics Co. has a 1-year low of $151.27 and a 1-year high of $262.55.

IPG Photonics (NASDAQ:IPGP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $379.15 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $368.85 million. IPG Photonics had a net margin of 18.33% and a return on equity of 10.21%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.29 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that IPG Photonics Co. will post 5.05 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded shares of IPG Photonics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $160.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. DA Davidson increased their price objective on shares of IPG Photonics from $225.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of IPG Photonics from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $138.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Bank of America downgraded shares of IPG Photonics from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $178.00 to $173.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $205.00 price objective on shares of IPG Photonics in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $201.24.

In other IPG Photonics news, SVP Igor Samartsev sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.27, for a total value of $79,635.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 32.90% of the company’s stock.

IPG Photonics Profile

IPG Photonics Corp. engages in the design, development, production and distribution of fiber lasers, laser systems, fiber amplifiers, and related optical components. Its products include lasers, beam delivery, medical, telecom equipment, product finder and components such as pump diodes, chillers, and mid-IR crystals.

Further Reading: Price to Earnings Ratio (PE)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IPGP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for IPG Photonics Co. (NASDAQ:IPGP).

Receive News & Ratings for IPG Photonics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IPG Photonics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.