Fisher Asset Management LLC Purchases 54,435 Shares of KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF (NYSEARCA:KWEB)

Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF (NYSEARCA:KWEB) by 16.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 395,528 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 54,435 shares during the quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.23% of KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF worth $18,716,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Karp Capital Management Corp raised its holdings in KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF by 26.5% during the 3rd quarter. Karp Capital Management Corp now owns 99,984 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,731,000 after buying an additional 20,959 shares during the last quarter. Sightline Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF by 22.2% during the 3rd quarter. Sightline Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 10,652 shares of the company’s stock valued at $504,000 after purchasing an additional 1,937 shares during the period. Strs Ohio increased its position in KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF by 12.0% during the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 560,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,527,000 after purchasing an additional 60,000 shares during the period. Ellis Investment Partners LLC increased its position in KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF by 46.2% during the 3rd quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 22,258 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,053,000 after purchasing an additional 7,030 shares during the period. Finally, Epiq Partners LLC increased its position in KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF by 22.4% during the 3rd quarter. Epiq Partners LLC now owns 53,545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,534,000 after purchasing an additional 9,792 shares during the period.

Shares of KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF stock opened at $41.48 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $47.93 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $53.81. KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF has a 12-month low of $38.85 and a 12-month high of $104.94.

