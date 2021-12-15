Fisher Asset Management LLC Purchases 68,646 Shares of Viavi Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAV)

Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its position in Viavi Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAV) by 6.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,121,957 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 68,646 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC owned 0.49% of Viavi Solutions worth $17,660,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Viavi Solutions by 1.0% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 24,985,457 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $441,244,000 after acquiring an additional 258,938 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Viavi Solutions by 0.9% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,966,468 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $70,049,000 after acquiring an additional 35,395 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Viavi Solutions by 4.2% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,939,779 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $69,576,000 after acquiring an additional 157,143 shares during the last quarter. AXA S.A. increased its holdings in shares of Viavi Solutions by 13.1% in the second quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 3,786,613 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $66,872,000 after purchasing an additional 437,159 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Viavi Solutions by 4.3% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,645,236 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $64,375,000 after purchasing an additional 149,146 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.68% of the company’s stock.

In other Viavi Solutions news, SVP Luke M. Scrivanich sold 12,913 shares of Viavi Solutions stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.61, for a total transaction of $201,571.93. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Paul Mcnab sold 8,830 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.31, for a total transaction of $135,187.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 34,096 shares of company stock valued at $528,401. 1.63% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of Viavi Solutions stock opened at $16.55 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 4.56, a quick ratio of 4.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -150.45 and a beta of 0.67. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $15.62. Viavi Solutions Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $13.61 and a fifty-two week high of $18.14.

Viavi Solutions (NASDAQ:VIAV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $326.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $310.59 million. Viavi Solutions had a negative net margin of 1.85% and a positive return on equity of 19.51%. Viavi Solutions’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.15 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Viavi Solutions Inc. will post 0.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Viavi Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of network test, monitoring, and assurance solutions for communications service providers, enterprises, network equipment manufacturers, government and avionics. It operates through the following segments: Network Enablement, Service Enablement, and Optical Security and Performance.

