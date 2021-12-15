Fisher Asset Management LLC Purchases Shares of 237,689 Sony Group Co. (NYSE:SONY)

Fisher Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sony Group Co. (NYSE:SONY) during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 237,689 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,284,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of SONY. Fulton Bank N.A. bought a new position in Sony Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $577,000. IFP Advisors Inc bought a new position in shares of Sony Group in the third quarter worth approximately $173,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Sony Group in the third quarter worth approximately $45,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Sony Group in the third quarter worth approximately $66,000. Finally, CAPROCK Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Sony Group in the third quarter worth approximately $1,702,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.98% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Sony Group stock opened at $120.61 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $147.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.84, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.71. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $118.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $108.62. Sony Group Co. has a 12 month low of $91.75 and a 12 month high of $126.00.

Sony Group (NYSE:SONY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $1.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.07. Sony Group had a return on equity of 14.03% and a net margin of 9.49%. The firm had revenue of $21.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.96 billion. Analysts predict that Sony Group Co. will post 5.99 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on SONY shares. Cowen started coverage on shares of Sony Group in a report on Monday, September 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sony Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $112.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 5th.

Sony Group Profile

Sony Group Corp. engages in the development, design, manufacture, and sale of electronic equipment, instruments, devices, game consoles, and software for consumers, professionals and industrial markets. It operates through the following segments: Game and Network Services, Music, Pictures, Home Entertainment and Sound, Imaging Products and Solutions, Mobile Communications, Semiconductors, Financial Services, and Others.

