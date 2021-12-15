Fisher Asset Management LLC Raises Position in Piper Sandler Companies (NYSE:PIPR)

Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Piper Sandler Companies (NYSE:PIPR) by 12.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 110,832 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 12,573 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.61% of Piper Sandler Companies worth $15,346,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC purchased a new position in Piper Sandler Companies in the second quarter valued at about $10,045,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Piper Sandler Companies by 16.0% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 430,633 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,793,000 after purchasing an additional 59,372 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Piper Sandler Companies by 1.9% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,523,593 shares of the company’s stock valued at $326,955,000 after purchasing an additional 46,961 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Piper Sandler Companies by 2.3% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,770,747 shares of the company’s stock valued at $229,417,000 after purchasing an additional 40,063 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. raised its stake in Piper Sandler Companies by 33.5% during the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 136,795 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,723,000 after buying an additional 34,361 shares in the last quarter. 64.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Piper Sandler Companies stock opened at $171.19 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $169.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $145.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.74 and a beta of 1.38. Piper Sandler Companies has a twelve month low of $90.84 and a twelve month high of $193.60.

Piper Sandler Companies (NYSE:PIPR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $4.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.77 by $0.78. Piper Sandler Companies had a return on equity of 32.32% and a net margin of 11.55%. The business had revenue of $445.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $403.64 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.38 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 46.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Piper Sandler Companies will post 19.11 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 23rd were issued a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 22nd. Piper Sandler Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 17.66%.

Several analysts have issued reports on PIPR shares. Wolfe Research started coverage on Piper Sandler Companies in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $215.00 price objective on the stock. JMP Securities upped their price objective on Piper Sandler Companies from $172.00 to $183.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Northland Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $161.00 price objective on shares of Piper Sandler Companies in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Piper Sandler Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $192.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Piper Sandler Companies in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $168.00 price objective on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Piper Sandler Companies has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $183.80.

In related news, General Counsel John W. Geelan sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.41, for a total value of $448,525.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

Piper Sandler Companies Company Profile

Piper Sandler Cos. engages in the provision of investment banking and institutional securities services. It offers financial advisory services, equity and debt capital markets products, public finance services, equity research and institutional brokerage, fixed income services, and private equity strategies.

