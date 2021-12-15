Fisher Asset Management LLC Reduces Position in Veeco Instruments Inc. (NASDAQ:VECO)

Fisher Asset Management LLC decreased its stake in shares of Veeco Instruments Inc. (NASDAQ:VECO) by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 951,985 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 23,977 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC owned 1.89% of Veeco Instruments worth $21,144,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in Veeco Instruments by 82.2% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,726 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $90,000 after buying an additional 1,681 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its position in Veeco Instruments by 7.4% during the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 7,134 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $172,000 after buying an additional 494 shares in the last quarter. Amundi purchased a new position in Veeco Instruments during the second quarter worth $177,000. Teza Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Veeco Instruments during the second quarter worth $236,000. Finally, White Pine Capital LLC purchased a new position in Veeco Instruments during the second quarter worth $244,000. 97.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Veeco Instruments alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on VECO shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Veeco Instruments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on Veeco Instruments from $29.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Veeco Instruments from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $29.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Monday, September 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Veeco Instruments currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.80.

In other Veeco Instruments news, Director Peter J. Simone sold 6,451 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.08, for a total transaction of $174,693.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, SVP Susan Wilkerson sold 1,896 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.14, for a total value of $49,561.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of Veeco Instruments stock opened at $25.62 on Wednesday. Veeco Instruments Inc. has a twelve month low of $16.41 and a twelve month high of $27.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 75.35 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a current ratio of 3.49, a quick ratio of 2.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $25.32 and its 200 day moving average price is $23.70.

Veeco Instruments (NASDAQ:VECO) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.12. Veeco Instruments had a return on equity of 12.16% and a net margin of 3.12%. The firm had revenue of $150.25 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $146.63 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.16 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Veeco Instruments Inc. will post 1.06 EPS for the current year.

Veeco Instruments Profile

Veeco Instruments, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, sale and support of semiconductor process equipment. Its technologies consists of metal organic chemical vapor deposition, advanced packaging lithography, wet etch and clean, laser annealing, ion beam, molecular beam epitaxy, wafer inspection, and atomic layer deposition systems.

Featured Article: What is a bull market?



Receive News & Ratings for Veeco Instruments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Veeco Instruments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.