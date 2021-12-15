Fisher Asset Management LLC Sells 14,959 Shares of AAR Corp. (NYSE:AIR)

Fisher Asset Management LLC decreased its stake in AAR Corp. (NYSE:AIR) by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 616,585 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 14,959 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC owned about 1.74% of AAR worth $19,996,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of AIR. Balyasny Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in AAR by 276.2% in the 2nd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 402,987 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $15,616,000 after purchasing an additional 295,878 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in AAR by 5,736.1% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 282,642 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $10,952,000 after purchasing an additional 277,799 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in AAR by 13.8% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,928,288 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $74,721,000 after purchasing an additional 233,446 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in AAR by 199.9% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 341,521 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $13,235,000 after purchasing an additional 227,634 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Glenmede Trust Co. NA lifted its stake in AAR by 77.6% in the 2nd quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 337,364 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $13,071,000 after purchasing an additional 147,392 shares during the last quarter. 90.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE AIR opened at $34.93 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 2.91. AAR Corp. has a 52-week low of $30.90 and a 52-week high of $45.49. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $35.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $35.74. The stock has a market cap of $1.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.19 and a beta of 1.76.

AAR (NYSE:AIR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 22nd. The aerospace company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.03. AAR had a net margin of 3.62% and a return on equity of 6.24%. The firm had revenue of $455.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $439.53 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.17 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that AAR Corp. will post 2.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of AAR in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $45.00 price target for the company.

AAR Company Profile

AAR Corp. engages in the provision of products and services to commercial aviation and government and defense industries. It operates through the following segments: Aviation Services and Expeditionary Services. The Aviation Services segment consists of aftermarket support and services businesses that provide spares and maintenance support for aircraft operated by commercial and government/defense customers.

