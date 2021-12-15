Fisher Asset Management LLC Sells 509,892 Shares of Oceaneering International, Inc. (NYSE:OII)

Fisher Asset Management LLC lowered its stake in Oceaneering International, Inc. (NYSE:OII) by 22.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,722,928 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 509,892 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC owned 1.73% of Oceaneering International worth $22,949,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in OII. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Oceaneering International by 77.8% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,139 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 936 shares in the last quarter. MCF Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Oceaneering International during the second quarter valued at $45,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new position in Oceaneering International during the second quarter valued at $46,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. purchased a new position in Oceaneering International during the second quarter valued at $57,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE lifted its position in Oceaneering International by 54.3% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 6,311 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $98,000 after buying an additional 2,221 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.55% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Oceaneering International stock opened at $11.12 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 2.63 and a quick ratio of 2.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -31.77 and a beta of 3.32. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $13.02. Oceaneering International, Inc. has a 12 month low of $7.69 and a 12 month high of $18.20.

Oceaneering International (NYSE:OII) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $466.81 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $485.42 million. Oceaneering International had a negative net margin of 1.94% and a positive return on equity of 2.44%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.18) EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Oceaneering International, Inc. will post 0.18 EPS for the current year.

In other Oceaneering International news, Director M Kevin Mcevoy sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.22, for a total transaction of $39,270.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Oceaneering International Company Profile

Oceaneering International, Inc engages in the provision of engineered services and products. It operates through the following business segments: Subsea Robotics, Manufactured Products, Offshore Projects Group (OPG), Integrity Management & Digital Solutions (IMDS), and Aerospace and Defense Technologies (ADTech).

