Fiverr International (NYSE:FVRR) Given New $134.00 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Fiverr International (NYSE:FVRR) had its price objective decreased by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $170.00 to $134.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price points to a potential upside of 14.96% from the company’s current price.

FVRR has been the topic of a number of other research reports. MKM Partners lifted their price objective on Fiverr International from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on Fiverr International from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Fiverr International from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $200.00 to $195.00 in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Fiverr International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $225.09.

Get Fiverr International alerts:

Shares of NYSE:FVRR traded down $4.56 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $116.56. 37,319 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 859,631. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $163.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $190.66. The firm has a market cap of $4.18 billion, a PE ratio of -78.66 and a beta of 1.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 3.12 and a quick ratio of 3.12. Fiverr International has a 52 week low of $117.50 and a 52 week high of $336.00.

Fiverr International (NYSE:FVRR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.46. Fiverr International had a negative return on equity of 9.25% and a negative net margin of 19.57%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.01 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Fiverr International will post -1.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FVRR. Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its position in shares of Fiverr International by 67.7% during the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 664 shares of the company’s stock worth $161,000 after purchasing an additional 268 shares in the last quarter. We Are One Seven LLC bought a new position in Fiverr International in the second quarter valued at $316,000. Icon Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Fiverr International by 21.4% in the 2nd quarter. Icon Wealth Partners LLC now owns 4,472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,084,000 after acquiring an additional 789 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank lifted its stake in shares of Fiverr International by 18.6% during the 2nd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 389 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,000 after buying an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB acquired a new stake in Fiverr International in the 2nd quarter worth about $1,803,000. 47.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Fiverr International

Fiverr International Ltd. develops an e-commerce platform that allows the people to buy and sell digital services. It operates through the following geographical segments: U.S., Europe, Asia Pacific, Rest of the World, and Israel. The firm offers digital marketing, graphics and design, video and animation, writing and translation, and music and audio.

Further Reading: What are earnings reports?

Receive News & Ratings for Fiverr International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fiverr International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.