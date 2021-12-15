FLETA (FLETA) Price Hits $0.0314 on Exchanges

FLETA (CURRENCY:FLETA) traded up 29.1% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on December 15th. During the last seven days, FLETA has traded 23.5% higher against the US dollar. One FLETA coin can currently be bought for $0.0314 or 0.00000065 BTC on major exchanges. FLETA has a market capitalization of $34.94 million and approximately $10.87 million worth of FLETA was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.02 or 0.00004173 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002061 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00001114 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002072 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.57 or 0.00038347 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded up 2,618,096.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $97.87 or 0.00202101 BTC.

FLETA Profile

FLETA is a coin. Its genesis date was April 16th, 2019. FLETA’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,114,153,260 coins. FLETA’s official website is fleta.io . The Reddit community for FLETA is /r/fletachain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . FLETA’s official Twitter account is @fletachain and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for FLETA is medium.com/@fletachain

According to CryptoCompare, “FLETA focuses on extensive technological innovation and diverse fields of application. FLETA’s blockchain network has been designed to actualize the real ‘decentralization’ and contribute to the advancement of the blockchain ecosystem, by enhancing the independence and scalability of DApps. FLETA allows more freedom and efficiency in developing and providing services. It provides the function to create a customized subchain for each DApp, where the transaction of its token and assets can be made. Run through its own network, each DApp can update independently based on its own governance, frontend, and backend development environment. “

FLETA Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as FLETA directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire FLETA should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy FLETA using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

