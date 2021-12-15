Flow Traders (OTCMKTS:FLTDF) Trading Down 2.4%

Flow Traders (OTCMKTS:FLTDF)’s share price traded down 2.4% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $35.07 and last traded at $35.07. 700 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 41% from the average session volume of 1,191 shares. The stock had previously closed at $35.95.

The company’s 50-day moving average is $36.57 and its 200-day moving average is $39.96.

Flow Traders Company Profile (OTCMKTS:FLTDF)

Flow Traders NV engages in the provision of liquidity in exchange traded products. It operates through the following geographical segments: Europe, Americas, and Asia. The Europe segment includes Netherlands, United Kingdom, Italy, and Romania. The Americas segment focuses on the United States of America.

Read More: Diversification For Individual Investors



Receive News & Ratings for Flow Traders Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Flow Traders and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.