Flowserve (NYSE:FLS) Sets New 52-Week Low at $29.50

Flowserve Co. (NYSE:FLS) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $29.50 and last traded at $29.63, with a volume of 26769 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $29.94.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on FLS. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Flowserve from $46.00 to $42.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. UBS Group raised shares of Flowserve from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $42.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Flowserve from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $33.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of Flowserve from $43.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Flowserve from $43.00 to $37.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $41.88.

Get Flowserve alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.69. The stock has a market cap of $3.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.68. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $33.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $37.63.

Flowserve (NYSE:FLS) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The industrial products company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $866.12 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $898.98 million. Flowserve had a net margin of 4.61% and a return on equity of 10.88%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.50 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Flowserve Co. will post 1.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 30th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 29th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.71%. Flowserve’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 62.99%.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in shares of Flowserve by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 224,434 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $7,781,000 after purchasing an additional 3,581 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Flowserve by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,414,470 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $49,039,000 after buying an additional 21,109 shares during the last quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. grew its position in shares of Flowserve by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. now owns 1,352,629 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $46,896,000 after buying an additional 40,238 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Flowserve by 280.8% during the 3rd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 190,766 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,615,000 after buying an additional 140,666 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in shares of Flowserve by 310.4% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 165,670 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,744,000 after buying an additional 125,300 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.46% of the company’s stock.

About Flowserve (NYSE:FLS)

Flowserve Corp. engages in the manufacture and provision of aftermarket service for comprehensive flow control systems. It operates through the following segments: Flowserve Pumps Division and Flow Control Division. The Flowserve Pumps Division segment provides pumps, pre-configured industrial pumps, pump systems, mechanical seals, auxiliary systems and replacement parts and related services.

Featured Story: Equal Weight Rating

Receive News & Ratings for Flowserve Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Flowserve and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.