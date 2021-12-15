Focus Universal (OTCMKTS:FCUV) Trading Up 5.5%

Focus Universal Inc. (OTCMKTS:FCUV) shares were up 5.5% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $13.77 and last traded at $13.74. Approximately 282,644 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 76% from the average daily volume of 1,183,729 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.02.

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.55.

Focus Universal Company Profile (OTCMKTS:FCUV)

Focus Universal, Inc engages in the development and manufacture of universal smart devices. Its technology features a Universal Smart Instrumentation Platform (USIP), a hardware and software integration platform that provides solutions for embedded design, industrial control and monitoring. It also offers Ubiquitor, universal smart controller, and sensors.

Read More: Roth IRA

Receive News & Ratings for Focus Universal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Focus Universal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.