Foghorn Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FHTX) Price Target Increased to $26.00 by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

Foghorn Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FHTX) had its price target increased by Morgan Stanley from $23.00 to $26.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 40.85% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Foghorn Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, November 29th. HC Wainwright initiated coverage on Foghorn Therapeutics in a report on Monday, November 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock.

NASDAQ:FHTX traded up $0.75 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $18.46. The stock had a trading volume of 2,468 shares, compared to its average volume of 197,103. The business’s 50 day moving average is $12.99 and its 200 day moving average is $11.73. Foghorn Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $8.01 and a fifty-two week high of $28.26. The company has a current ratio of 6.42, a quick ratio of 6.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Foghorn Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FHTX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.71) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.67) by ($0.04). Foghorn Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 81.43% and a negative net margin of 10,844.22%. The firm had revenue of $0.04 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.50 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Foghorn Therapeutics will post -2.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of Foghorn Therapeutics by 102.3% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,588 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 1,309 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in shares of Foghorn Therapeutics by 139.9% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 1,301 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new stake in shares of Foghorn Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at approximately $92,000. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of Foghorn Therapeutics by 126.8% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 12,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,000 after acquiring an additional 6,861 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Foghorn Therapeutics in the third quarter worth $152,000. 63.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Foghorn Therapeutics Company Profile

Foghorn Therapeutics Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops medicines targeting genetically determined dependencies within the chromatin regulatory system. The company uses its proprietary Gene Traffic Control platform to identify, validate, and potentially drug targets within the system.

