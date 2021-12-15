ForgeRock (NYSE:FORG) Sets New 12-Month Low Following Insider Selling

ForgeRock Inc (NYSE:FORG) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday after an insider sold shares in the company. The stock traded as low as $21.93 and last traded at $22.99, with a volume of 17776 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $24.76.

Specifically, EVP Peter M. Barker sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.91, for a total transaction of $233,190.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder A.S. Gravityrock sold 64,428 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.10, for a total transaction of $1,617,142.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 178,256 shares of company stock valued at $4,644,185.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on FORG shares. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of ForgeRock in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of ForgeRock in a research note on Monday, October 11th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $35.00 price objective for the company. Mizuho started coverage on shares of ForgeRock in a research note on Monday, October 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 target price for the company. Truist Securities started coverage on shares of ForgeRock in a research note on Monday, October 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $38.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of ForgeRock from $35.00 to $31.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, ForgeRock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $37.40.

The business’s 50 day moving average is $29.38.

ForgeRock (NYSE:FORG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.35) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.45) by $0.10. The business had revenue of $44.23 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $38.37 million. On average, analysts expect that ForgeRock Inc will post -0.93 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of FORG. Accenture plc acquired a new position in ForgeRock in the 3rd quarter valued at $4,036,000. M&T Bank Corp acquired a new position in ForgeRock in the 3rd quarter valued at $260,000. Lisanti Capital Growth LLC acquired a new position in ForgeRock in the 3rd quarter valued at $2,490,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in ForgeRock in the 3rd quarter valued at $49,000. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in ForgeRock in the 3rd quarter valued at $361,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 3.02% of the company’s stock.

ForgeRock Company Profile (NYSE:FORG)

ForgeRock Inc provides digital identity, delivers modern identity and access management solutions for consumers, employees and things to simply and safely access the connected world. ForgeRock Inc is based in SAN FRANCISCO.

