ForTube (FOR) 24-Hour Volume Hits $7.92 Million

ForTube (CURRENCY:FOR) traded up 5.8% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on December 15th. ForTube has a market cap of $36.76 million and approximately $7.92 million worth of ForTube was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, ForTube has traded down 16.1% against the US dollar. One ForTube coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0575 or 0.00000118 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get ForTube alerts:

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.13 or 0.00004363 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00001130 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002048 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.91 or 0.00040766 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002042 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded 2,618,096.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $101.53 or 0.00207913 BTC.

ForTube Profile

ForTube (CRYPTO:FOR) is a coin. Its genesis date was November 14th, 2018. ForTube’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 639,520,000 coins. ForTube’s official Twitter account is @Force_Protocol and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for ForTube is for.tube/home . ForTube’s official message board is medium.com/@theforceprotocol

According to CryptoCompare, “ForTube is a DeFi platform developed based on the DeFi technology component of The Force Protocol. It is committed to providing decentralized lending services for cryptocurrency enthusiasts around the world, supporting most of the world’s popular assets. ForTube allows users to deposit and withdraw anytime, borrow and repay anytime, globally. “

Buying and Selling ForTube

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ForTube directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ForTube should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ForTube using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for ForTube Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ForTube and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.