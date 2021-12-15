Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. (NYSE:FBHS) Increases Dividend to $0.28 Per Share

Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. (NYSE:FBHS) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, December 15th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 25th will be given a dividend of 0.28 per share by the industrial products company on Wednesday, March 16th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 24th. This is an increase from Fortune Brands Home & Security’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26.

Fortune Brands Home & Security has increased its dividend payment by 33.3% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 8 years. Fortune Brands Home & Security has a dividend payout ratio of 16.4% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Fortune Brands Home & Security to earn $6.43 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.04 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 16.2%.

Shares of NYSE FBHS traded up $2.24 on Wednesday, reaching $106.00. 997,986 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 836,237. The company has a 50 day moving average of $101.43 and a 200 day moving average of $99.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.39 billion, a PE ratio of 19.14, a P/E/G ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.63. Fortune Brands Home & Security has a fifty-two week low of $80.40 and a fifty-two week high of $114.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86.

Fortune Brands Home & Security (NYSE:FBHS) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The industrial products company reported $1.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $1.99 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.94 billion. Fortune Brands Home & Security had a net margin of 10.35% and a return on equity of 26.94%. The company’s revenue was up 20.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.19 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Fortune Brands Home & Security will post 5.71 earnings per share for the current year.

FBHS has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security from $92.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Fortune Brands Home & Security from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Bank of America initiated coverage on Fortune Brands Home & Security in a report on Monday, November 8th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Fortune Brands Home & Security from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $114.00 to $109.00 in a report on Monday, October 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $107.50.

In other Fortune Brands Home & Security news, insider Cheri M. Phyfer sold 23,715 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.15, for a total value of $2,398,772.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 1.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Fortune Brands Home & Security stock. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. (NYSE:FBHS) by 18.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 887,447 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 135,439 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.64% of Fortune Brands Home & Security worth $88,399,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.20% of the company’s stock.

About Fortune Brands Home & Security

Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc manufactures and supplies home and security products and services. The company operates through the following segments: Cabinets, Plumbing, Outdoors & Security. The Cabinets segment manufactures custom, semi-custom, and stock cabinetry, as well as vanities, for the kitchen, bath and other parts.

