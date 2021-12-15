Forward Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:FWP) Shares Cross Below 50 Day Moving Average of $6.52

Forward Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:FWP) crossed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $6.52 and traded as low as $5.78. Forward Pharma A/S shares last traded at $5.78, with a volume of 29,224 shares.

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $6.52.

Get Forward Pharma A/S alerts:

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Forward Pharma A/S during the 3rd quarter worth about $141,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Forward Pharma A/S by 6.8% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 194,129 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,320,000 after purchasing an additional 12,330 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Forward Pharma A/S in the 3rd quarter valued at about $597,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Forward Pharma A/S in the 3rd quarter valued at about $105,000. 11.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Forward Pharma A/S is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research and development of medicinal treatment for inflammatory and neurological indications. It focuses on the immunomodulatory compound dimethyl fumarate and its derivatives. The company was founded by Florian Schönharting on July 1, 2005 and is headquartered in Copenhagen, Denmark.

Featured Story: How to Use the MarketBeat Retirement Calculator

Receive News & Ratings for Forward Pharma A/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Forward Pharma A/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.