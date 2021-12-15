Foxtons Group (LON:FOXT) Shares Pass Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $51.48

Foxtons Group plc (LON:FOXT) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 51.48 ($0.68) and traded as low as GBX 39.64 ($0.52). Foxtons Group shares last traded at GBX 40 ($0.53), with a volume of 187,775 shares traded.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on FOXT shares. Peel Hunt restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 70 ($0.93) price target on shares of Foxtons Group in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Peel Hunt restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 70 ($0.93) price target on shares of Foxtons Group in a research report on Thursday, October 28th.

The company has a market cap of £127.75 million and a P/E ratio of -80.00. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 45.03 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 51.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 41.42.

In other Foxtons Group news, insider Nigel Rich CBE purchased 200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 48 ($0.63) per share, with a total value of £96,000 ($126,866.66). Also, insider Alan Giles purchased 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 29th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 48 ($0.63) per share, for a total transaction of £24,000 ($31,716.66).

Foxtons Group plc, an estate agency, provides services to the residential property market in the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Lettings, Sales, and Mortgage Broking. The Lettings segment engages in the letting and management of residential properties. The Sales segment sells residential properties.

