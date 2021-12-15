Fractal (FCL) Price Down 18.2% This Week

Fractal (CURRENCY:FCL) traded up 3.5% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on December 15th. One Fractal coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.18 or 0.00000369 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Fractal has a total market cap of $2.98 million and approximately $207,811.00 worth of Fractal was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Fractal has traded down 18.2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002053 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00001692 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $26.98 or 0.00055365 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,983.45 or 0.08173584 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $37.57 or 0.00077082 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $48,719.07 or 0.99966005 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.93 or 0.00053214 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00002595 BTC.

About Fractal

Fractal’s total supply is 465,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 16,595,271 coins. Fractal’s official Twitter account is @fractalprtcl

Fractal Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fractal directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Fractal should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Fractal using one of the exchanges listed above.

