Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA (OTCMKTS:FSNUY) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $9.33

Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA (OTCMKTS:FSNUY)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $9.33 and last traded at $9.51, with a volume of 76087 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $9.59.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on FSNUY shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating on shares of Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA in a research note on Friday, September 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.18.

Get Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.83 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $12.31. The stock has a market cap of $21.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.31 and a beta of 1.33.

Fresenius SE & Co KGaA is a healthcare group, which engages in the provision of products and services for dialysis, hospitals, and outpatient medical care. It operates through the following segments: Fresenius Medical Care, Fresenius Kabi, Fresenius Helios, Fresenius Vamed, and Corporate and Other. The Fresenius Medical Care segment comprises of dialysis products and healthcare services.

Featured Article: What is the G-20?



Receive News & Ratings for Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.