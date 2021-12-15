FSD Pharma (NASDAQ:HUGE) Shares Down 0.9%

Shares of FSD Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:HUGE) fell 0.9% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $1.07 and last traded at $1.13. 230,091 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 83% from the average session volume of 1,348,442 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.14.

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.40. The company has a market capitalization of $40.49 million, a P/E ratio of -1.01 and a beta of 1.14.

About FSD Pharma (NASDAQ:HUGE)

FSD Pharma Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a pharmaceutical research and development company. Its lead candidate includes FSD 201 that is in the Phase II clinical trial to treat COVID-19 disease. The company also develops drugs for the treatment of pain, inflammation, and neurological disorders.

