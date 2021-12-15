FT CBOE VEST GROWTH-100 (NYSEARCA:QJUN) Stock Price Down 0.4%

FT CBOE VEST GROWTH-100 (NYSEARCA:QJUN)’s stock price dropped 0.4% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $20.96 and last traded at $21.07. Approximately 1,817 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 93% from the average daily volume of 25,482 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.16.

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.96.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in FT CBOE VEST GROWTH-100 stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of FT CBOE VEST GROWTH-100 (NYSEARCA:QJUN) during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 17,244 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $351,000.

