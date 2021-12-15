FT Cboe Vest Nasdaq-100 Buffer ETF – June (BATS:QJUN) Trading Down 1.1%

Shares of FT Cboe Vest Nasdaq-100 Buffer ETF – June (BATS:QJUN) fell 1.1% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $20.78 and last traded at $20.82. 2,869 shares were traded during trading, The stock had previously closed at $21.04.

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.01.

Featured Story: The four types of profit margin

Receive News & Ratings for FT Cboe Vest Nasdaq-100 Buffer ETF - June Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FT Cboe Vest Nasdaq-100 Buffer ETF - June and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.