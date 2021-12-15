FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF October (BATS:DOCT) Shares Up 0.3%

FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF October (BATS:DOCT)’s share price shot up 0.3% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $32.88 and last traded at $32.88. 15,798 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, The stock had previously closed at $32.77.

The business has a 50 day moving average price of $32.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $32.43.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF October stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC boosted its position in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF October (BATS:DOCT) by 80.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 19,569 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,698 shares during the quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC’s holdings in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF October were worth $630,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

