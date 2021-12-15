FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Enhance & Moderate Buffer ETF – June (BATS:XJUN) Shares Up 0.3%

FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Enhance & Moderate Buffer ETF – June (BATS:XJUN) shares shot up 0.3% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $30.46 and last traded at $30.46. 51 shares were traded during trading, The stock had previously closed at $30.37.

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $30.30.

Featured Article: Should I invest in “strong buy” stocks?



Receive News & Ratings for FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Enhance & Moderate Buffer ETF - June Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Enhance & Moderate Buffer ETF - June and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.