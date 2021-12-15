Ft Cboe Vst Us Eq Enh Mod (NYSEARCA:XJUN) Shares Down 0.2%

Ft Cboe Vst Us Eq Enh Mod (NYSEARCA:XJUN)’s stock price dropped 0.2% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $30.32 and last traded at $30.32. Approximately 1 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 7,673 shares. The stock had previously closed at $30.39.

The firm’s fifty day moving average is $30.24.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Ft Cboe Vst Us Eq Enh Mod stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in Ft Cboe Vst Us Eq Enh Mod (NYSEARCA:XJUN) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 11,642 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $345,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC owned 5.82% of Ft Cboe Vst Us Eq Enh Mod at the end of the most recent quarter.

