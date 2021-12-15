FTC Solar (NASDAQ:FTCI) Shares Down 6.6%

FTC Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTCI)’s stock price dropped 6.6% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $7.44 and last traded at $7.47. Approximately 10,493 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 841,280 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.00.

FTCI has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Colliers Securities initiated coverage on FTC Solar in a research report on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $13.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James decreased their target price on FTC Solar from $15.00 to $12.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Barclays upgraded FTC Solar from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $11.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on FTC Solar from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded FTC Solar from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $14.06.

The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $8.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.72.

FTC Solar (NASDAQ:FTCI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.03. FTC Solar had a negative return on equity of 63.08% and a negative net margin of 45.04%. As a group, research analysts forecast that FTC Solar, Inc. will post -0.74 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Sean Hunkler bought 16,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 12th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $9.47 per share, for a total transaction of $151,520.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FTCI. Legal & General Group Plc purchased a new stake in shares of FTC Solar during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Deutsche Bank AG purchased a new stake in shares of FTC Solar during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $151,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of FTC Solar during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $96,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in shares of FTC Solar during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $96,000. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of FTC Solar during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $100,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 25.84% of the company’s stock.

FTC Solar Company Profile

FTC Solar, Inc provides solar tracker systems, and software and engineering services in the United States and internationally. The company markets its two-panel in-portrait single-axis tracker systems under the Voyager brand name. Its software solutions include SunPath, a solution to enhance energy production; SunDAT, an online 3D solar PV design solution; and Atlas, a solar portfolio management solution.

