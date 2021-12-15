Function X Trading Down 15.7% Over Last 7 Days (FX)

Function X (CURRENCY:FX) traded 0.8% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on December 15th. One Function X coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.83 or 0.00001692 BTC on exchanges. Function X has a market cap of $338.70 million and $2.12 million worth of Function X was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Function X has traded 15.7% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Function X Coin Profile

FX is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 4th, 2016. Function X’s total supply is 408,520,357 coins. Function X’s official website is functionx.io . The official message board for Function X is medium.com/functionx . Function X’s official Twitter account is @Fcoin2 and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “FCoin is a Scrypt cryptocurrency. It employs a Proof of Work/Proof of Stake consensus prtocol and 10 minute block times. The total suppy for FX is 987600000 with a 15% premine. “

Buying and Selling Function X

