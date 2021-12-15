Function X Trading Down 15.7% Over Last 7 Days (FX)

Function X (CURRENCY:FX) traded 0.8% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on December 15th. One Function X coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.83 or 0.00001692 BTC on exchanges. Function X has a market cap of $338.70 million and $2.12 million worth of Function X was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Function X has traded 15.7% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

  • Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $48,570.62 or 0.99107462 BTC.
  • Cosmos (ATOM) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.38 or 0.00045674 BTC.
  • Creditcoin (CTC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.44 or 0.00004978 BTC.
  • Phantasma (SOUL) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.35 or 0.00004794 BTC.
  • Venus (XVS) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.06 or 0.00032766 BTC.
  • Tranchess (CHESS) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.82 or 0.00003717 BTC.
  • Reflexer Ungovernance Token (FLX) traded 33.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $509.57 or 0.01039764 BTC.
  • mStable USD (MUSD) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002042 BTC.
  • Galaxy Heroes Coin (GHC) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
  • Redd (RDD) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Function X Coin Profile

FX is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 4th, 2016. Function X’s total supply is 408,520,357 coins. Function X’s official website is functionx.io. The official message board for Function X is medium.com/functionx. Function X’s official Twitter account is @Fcoin2 and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “FCoin is a Scrypt cryptocurrency. It employs a Proof of Work/Proof of Stake consensus prtocol and 10 minute block times. The total suppy for FX is 987600000 with a 15% premine. “

Buying and Selling Function X

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Function X directly using U.S. dollars.

