Fundamenta (FMTA) Achieves Market Capitalization of $304,788.96

Fundamenta (CURRENCY:FMTA) traded up 3.6% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on December 15th. Fundamenta has a total market capitalization of $304,788.96 and $1,291.00 worth of Fundamenta was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Fundamenta has traded 5.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Fundamenta coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.30 or 0.00000614 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Fundamenta Profile

Fundamenta’s total supply is 17,289,291 coins and its circulating supply is 1,016,034 coins. Fundamenta’s official Twitter account is @FundamentaToken . The official website for Fundamenta is fundamenta.network . The Reddit community for Fundamenta is https://reddit.com/r/FMTA and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Fundamenta Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fundamenta directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Fundamenta should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Fundamenta using one of the exchanges listed above.

