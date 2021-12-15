Furucombo (COMBO) Trading Down 21.1% Over Last 7 Days

Furucombo (CURRENCY:COMBO) traded down 3% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on December 15th. Over the last seven days, Furucombo has traded 21.1% lower against the dollar. Furucombo has a market capitalization of $10.14 million and $1.21 million worth of Furucombo was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Furucombo coin can now be purchased for $0.41 or 0.00000841 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Furucombo alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002041 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00001698 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $27.09 or 0.00055247 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4,002.73 or 0.08163830 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $38.07 or 0.00077650 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $48,947.56 or 0.99831823 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $26.24 or 0.00053517 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.27 or 0.00002596 BTC.

Furucombo Coin Profile

Furucombo launched on December 29th, 2020. Furucombo’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 24,598,435 coins. Furucombo’s official Twitter account is @furucombo

According to CryptoCompare, “Furucombo is a tool built for end-users to optimize their DeFi strategy simply by drag and drop. It visualizes complex DeFi protocols into cubes. Users setup inputs/outputs and the order of the cubes (a “combo”), then Furucombo bundles all the cubes into one transaction and sends out. “

Buying and Selling Furucombo

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Furucombo directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Furucombo should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Furucombo using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Furucombo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Furucombo and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.