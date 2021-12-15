Furucombo Price Down 21.1% This Week (COMBO)

Furucombo (CURRENCY:COMBO) traded 3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on December 15th. Furucombo has a total market capitalization of $10.14 million and $1.21 million worth of Furucombo was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Furucombo coin can now be purchased for $0.41 or 0.00000841 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Furucombo has traded 21.1% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002041 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00001698 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $27.09 or 0.00055247 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4,002.73 or 0.08163830 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $38.07 or 0.00077650 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $48,947.56 or 0.99831823 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $26.24 or 0.00053517 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.27 or 0.00002596 BTC.

About Furucombo

Furucombo was first traded on December 29th, 2020. Furucombo’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 24,598,435 coins. Furucombo’s official Twitter account is @furucombo

According to CryptoCompare, “Furucombo is a tool built for end-users to optimize their DeFi strategy simply by drag and drop. It visualizes complex DeFi protocols into cubes. Users setup inputs/outputs and the order of the cubes (a “combo”), then Furucombo bundles all the cubes into one transaction and sends out. “

Buying and Selling Furucombo

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Furucombo directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Furucombo should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Furucombo using one of the exchanges listed above.

