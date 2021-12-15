Fuse Network Market Capitalization Reaches $13.33 Million (FUSE)

Fuse Network (CURRENCY:FUSE) traded 1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on December 15th. Fuse Network has a total market cap of $13.33 million and approximately $351,678.00 worth of Fuse Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Fuse Network has traded 22.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Fuse Network coin can currently be bought for $0.24 or 0.00000495 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Fuse Network alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002043 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00001699 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $27.50 or 0.00056148 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,007.71 or 0.08184242 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $38.30 or 0.00078204 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $49,017.02 or 1.00098755 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.06 or 0.00053209 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.29 or 0.00002628 BTC.

About Fuse Network

Fuse Network launched on September 3rd, 2019. Fuse Network’s total supply is 314,655,931 coins and its circulating supply is 55,045,523 coins. Fuse Network’s official Twitter account is @Fuse_network

According to CryptoCompare, “The Fuse Network is tailor-made for local communities and used to power day-to-day mobile payments for any person with a phone.It’s designed to be a very low-cost alternative to traditional cash or cashless payments. It lowers the barriers of entry for entrepreneurs to launch wallets, payments services, loyalty programs, and any other systems that were previously powered by paper. Moving money on Fuse costs a fixed fee of up to US Dollar 1 cent (max $0.01) per transaction. The network is designed to have an easy to use and understandable model that is ready for mainstream adoption and far more effective than existing alternatives. “

Buying and Selling Fuse Network

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fuse Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Fuse Network should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Fuse Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Fuse Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Fuse Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.