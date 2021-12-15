Future plc (LON:FUTR) Insider Zillah Byng-Thorne Sells 62,050 Shares

Future plc (LON:FUTR) insider Zillah Byng-Thorne sold 62,050 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 3,578 ($47.28), for a total transaction of £2,220,149 ($2,933,988.37).

LON FUTR opened at GBX 3,508 ($46.36) on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of £4.23 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.79. Future plc has a one year low of GBX 1,623.73 ($21.46) and a one year high of GBX 3,968 ($52.44). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 63.73, a current ratio of 2.23 and a quick ratio of 2.23. The business’s fifty day moving average is GBX 3,485.64 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 3,410.47.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 13th will be paid a dividend of GBX 2.80 ($0.04) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.07%. This is a boost from Future’s previous dividend of $1.60. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 13th. Future’s payout ratio is presently 0.03%.

Several analysts have recently commented on FUTR shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Future in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Barclays dropped their price objective on Future from GBX 4,250 ($56.16) to GBX 4,170 ($55.11) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. Berenberg Bank raised their price objective on Future from GBX 4,890 ($64.62) to GBX 5,225 ($69.05) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. Shore Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Future in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. Finally, Peel Hunt reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 4,400 ($58.15) target price on shares of Future in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Future has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 4,204.60 ($55.56).

Future plc, together with its subsidiaries, publishes content for technology, games, TV and entertainment, women's lifestyle, real life, music, creative and photography, sports, home interest, and B2B sectors primarily in the United States and the United Kingdom. It operates through Media and Magazine segments.

