FY2021 EPS Estimates for Southwest Airlines Co. Raised by Analyst (NYSE:LUV)

Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV) – Seaport Res Ptn boosted their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Southwest Airlines in a report issued on Monday, December 13th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst D. Mckenzie now forecasts that the airline will post earnings of ($2.25) per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of ($2.54). Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for Southwest Airlines’ Q4 2021 earnings at $0.05 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.05 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $4.00 EPS.

Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 20th. The airline reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.27) by $0.04. Southwest Airlines had a negative return on equity of 22.34% and a net margin of 0.02%. The firm had revenue of $4.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.58 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($1.99) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 161.0% on a year-over-year basis.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Southwest Airlines from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $52.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Southwest Airlines from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their target price for the company from $59.00 to $36.00 in a report on Friday, December 10th. MKM Partners cut their target price on Southwest Airlines from $56.00 to $54.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Wolfe Research restated a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 target price on shares of Southwest Airlines in a report on Friday, December 10th. Finally, Barclays upgraded Southwest Airlines from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $64.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Monday, October 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $57.33.

NYSE LUV opened at $40.24 on Wednesday. Southwest Airlines has a fifty-two week low of $40.04 and a fifty-two week high of $64.75. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $47.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $50.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 2.03 and a quick ratio of 1.98. The firm has a market cap of $23.82 billion, a P/E ratio of -804.80 and a beta of 1.12.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in Southwest Airlines during the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its holdings in Southwest Airlines by 138.3% during the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 491 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares in the last quarter. Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Southwest Airlines during the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. acquired a new stake in Southwest Airlines during the second quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Salem Investment Counselors Inc. boosted its holdings in Southwest Airlines by 85.8% during the second quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 758 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.60% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Thomas W. Gilligan sold 11,188 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.34, for a total transaction of $529,639.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

About Southwest Airlines

Southwest Airlines Co engages in the management of a passenger airline. It offers ancillary services such as earlybird check-in, upgraded boarding, and transportation of pets and unaccompanied minors. The firm operates in U.S. states, District of Columbia, the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, Mexico, Jamaica, The Bahamas, Aruba, Dominican Republic, Costa Rica, Belize, Cuba, the Cayman Islands, and Turks and Caicos.

