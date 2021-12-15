FY2024 EPS Estimates for IGM Biosciences, Inc. Decreased by Wedbush (NASDAQ:IGMS)

IGM Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:IGMS) – Research analysts at Wedbush lowered their FY2024 EPS estimates for shares of IGM Biosciences in a report released on Monday, December 13th. Wedbush analyst R. Driscoll now anticipates that the company will post earnings of ($7.70) per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of ($6.91). Wedbush currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $67.00 target price on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for IGM Biosciences’ FY2025 earnings at ($3.85) EPS.

IGM Biosciences (NASDAQ:IGMS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($1.32) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.33) by $0.01.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on IGM Biosciences from $90.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on IGM Biosciences from $98.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $38.00 target price (down from $100.00) on shares of IGM Biosciences in a report on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on IGM Biosciences from $101.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada downgraded IGM Biosciences from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $90.00 to $51.00 in a report on Monday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $79.33.

Shares of IGMS stock opened at $28.38 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $921.27 million, a P/E ratio of -6.73 and a beta of -1.24. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $53.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $69.80. IGM Biosciences has a fifty-two week low of $25.45 and a fifty-two week high of $127.11.

In related news, insider Bruce Keyt sold 1,326 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.37, for a total transaction of $68,116.62. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 61.92% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of IGMS. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in IGM Biosciences by 34.5% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 42,721 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,277,000 after purchasing an additional 10,958 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in IGM Biosciences by 7.6% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 5,383 shares of the company’s stock worth $413,000 after purchasing an additional 380 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in IGM Biosciences by 29.2% in the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 15,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,290,000 after purchasing an additional 3,500 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in IGM Biosciences in the second quarter worth $2,899,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its position in shares of IGM Biosciences by 20.9% during the 2nd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 7,859 shares of the company’s stock valued at $654,000 after buying an additional 1,359 shares during the last quarter. 54.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

IGM Biosciences, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops Immunoglobulin M (IgM) antibodies for the treatment of multiple diseases. Its lead product candidate is IGM-2323, a bispecific IgM antibody that is in Phase 1 clinical trials to treat patients with relapsed/refractory B cell Non-Hodgkin's lymphoma (NHL).

