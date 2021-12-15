Fyooz (FYZ) 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $166,880.00

Fyooz (CURRENCY:FYZ) traded 22.2% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on December 15th. Fyooz has a total market capitalization of $346,726.38 and approximately $166,880.00 worth of Fyooz was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Fyooz coin can now be bought for $0.0536 or 0.00000109 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, Fyooz has traded 37.4% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Fyooz alerts:

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.15 or 0.00004383 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00001136 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002041 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $19.94 or 0.00040700 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002034 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded 2,618,096.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $101.80 or 0.00207769 BTC.

Fyooz Profile

Fyooz (CRYPTO:FYZ) is a coin. Its launch date was February 7th, 2020. Fyooz’s total supply is 50,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 6,471,843 coins. Fyooz’s official website is www.fyooz.io . Fyooz’s official Twitter account is @fyoozapp and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Fyooz empowers users to invest in anything they love. It can be their favorite artist, brand or influencer. Fyooz combines the power of Social Media with state-of-the-art Fintech solutions – in a decentralized way. “

Buying and Selling Fyooz

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fyooz directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Fyooz should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Fyooz using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Fyooz Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Fyooz and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.