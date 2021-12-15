Gadsden Properties (OTCMKTS:GADS) vs. Rafael (NYSE:RFL) Critical Contrast

Gadsden Properties (OTCMKTS:GADS) and Rafael (NYSE:RFL) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, valuation, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, earnings, profitability and dividends.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

33.0% of Rafael shares are held by institutional investors. 5.0% of Gadsden Properties shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 7.9% of Rafael shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares Gadsden Properties and Rafael’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Gadsden Properties $40,000.00 0.95 -$2.04 million N/A N/A Rafael $3.97 million 27.74 -$24.54 million ($1.49) -3.58

Gadsden Properties has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Rafael.

Risk and Volatility

Gadsden Properties has a beta of 0.8, suggesting that its stock price is 20% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Rafael has a beta of 1.98, suggesting that its stock price is 98% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Gadsden Properties and Rafael’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Gadsden Properties N/A N/A N/A Rafael -618.08% -12.93% -12.08%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for Gadsden Properties and Rafael, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Gadsden Properties 0 0 0 0 N/A Rafael 0 0 0 0 N/A

Summary

Rafael beats Gadsden Properties on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Gadsden Properties

Gadsden Properties, Inc. is a real estate investment trust that engages in the investments in assets, residential developments, and commercial properties. It primarily focuses in secondary and tertiary markets across United States. The company was founded in 1980 and is headquartered in San Antonio, TX.

About Rafael

Rafael Holdings, Inc. owns interest in commercial real estate assets and clinical stage pharmaceutical companies. It operates through the Real Estate and Pharmaceuticals segments. The Real Estate segment refers to the real estate holdings. The Pharmaceuticals segment is comprised of debt interests and warrants in Rafael Pharmaceuticals and a majority equity interest in LipoMedix Pharmaceuticals. The company was founded in 2017 and is headquartered in Newark, NJ.

