Galatasaray Fan Token Price Reaches $4.58 on Top Exchanges (GAL)

Galatasaray Fan Token (CURRENCY:GAL) traded 0.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on December 15th. In the last seven days, Galatasaray Fan Token has traded 17.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. Galatasaray Fan Token has a market cap of $16.07 million and approximately $1.77 million worth of Galatasaray Fan Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Galatasaray Fan Token coin can now be purchased for $4.58 or 0.00009349 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002042 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00001699 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $27.00 or 0.00055094 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,003.00 or 0.08169565 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37.98 or 0.00077520 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $48,944.24 or 0.99888266 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $26.25 or 0.00053575 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.27 or 0.00002601 BTC.

Galatasaray Fan Token Profile

Galatasaray Fan Token’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,507,572 coins. The official message board for Galatasaray Fan Token is medium.com/socios . Galatasaray Fan Token’s official website is www.socios.com/galatasaray . Galatasaray Fan Token’s official Twitter account is @GalatasaraySK and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Socios.com is an app for football fans, where users acquire voting rights to influence the clubs they support. Galatasaray Fan Token (GAL) refers to the club Galatasaray. “

Galatasaray Fan Token Coin Trading

