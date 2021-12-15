Galiano Gold (TSE:GAU) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $0.84

Galiano Gold Inc. (TSE:GAU) shares hit a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as C$0.84 and last traded at C$0.84, with a volume of 28542 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.90.

GAU has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a C$2.80 price target on shares of Galiano Gold in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Galiano Gold in a report on Friday, October 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$2.15.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 21.78 and a quick ratio of 21.48. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of C$0.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$1.13. The stock has a market cap of C$191.20 million and a P/E ratio of 4.00.

In other Galiano Gold news, Director Gordon Fretwell sold 50,000 shares of Galiano Gold stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$1.00, for a total transaction of C$50,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 114,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$114,800.

Galiano Gold Company Profile

Galiano Gold Inc engages in the exploration, development, and production of gold properties. The company's primary asset is the Asanko Gold Mine located in Ghana, West Africa. It also holds interests in the ABG Mali property with four gold exploration licenses covering approximately 167 km located on the Senegal Mali shear zone.

