GAMEE Price Down 27.1% Over Last 7 Days (GMEE)

GAMEE (CURRENCY:GMEE) traded 5.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on December 15th. During the last seven days, GAMEE has traded down 27.1% against the U.S. dollar. One GAMEE coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.26 or 0.00000529 BTC on exchanges. GAMEE has a total market capitalization of $31.99 million and $2.29 million worth of GAMEE was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002043 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00001704 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.45 or 0.00056090 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4,012.03 or 0.08197010 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $38.20 or 0.00078053 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $48,950.06 or 1.00010264 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $26.07 or 0.00053273 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.28 or 0.00002624 BTC.

GAMEE Profile

GAMEE’s total supply is 3,180,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 123,651,015 coins. GAMEE’s official Twitter account is @GameeApp

