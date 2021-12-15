Gaming Realms (LON:GMR) Share Price Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average of $36.14

Gaming Realms plc (LON:GMR)’s stock price crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 36.14 ($0.48) and traded as low as GBX 31.50 ($0.42). Gaming Realms shares last traded at GBX 31.80 ($0.42), with a volume of 190,008 shares changing hands.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity assumed coverage on Gaming Realms in a research note on Monday, November 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a GBX 50 ($0.66) target price for the company.

The firm has a 50-day moving average of GBX 33.80 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 36.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.11, a current ratio of 2.90 and a quick ratio of 2.28. The stock has a market capitalization of £92.38 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -70.70.

In other Gaming Realms news, insider Mark Blandford acquired 1,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 6th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 32 ($0.42) per share, with a total value of £320,000 ($422,888.86).

Gaming Realms Company Profile (LON:GMR)

Gaming Realms plc develops, publishes, and licenses mobile gaming content in the United Kingdom, the United States, Sweden, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Licensing and Social Publishing. The Licensing segment is involved in brand and content licensing to partners.

