Garlicoin (GRLC) Achieves Market Cap of $2.11 Million

Garlicoin (CURRENCY:GRLC) traded down 10.8% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on December 15th. During the last week, Garlicoin has traded down 23.7% against the dollar. One Garlicoin coin can now be bought for $0.0323 or 0.00000066 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Garlicoin has a market cap of $2.11 million and approximately $4,101.00 worth of Garlicoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

About Garlicoin

Garlicoin (GRLC) is a Scrypt-adaptive-N (ASIC resistant) coin that uses the

Scrypt-N hashing algorithm. Garlicoin’s total supply is 65,426,016 coins. The Reddit community for Garlicoin is /r/garlicoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Garlicoin is garlicoin.io. Garlicoin’s official Twitter account is @Garliccoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Garlicoin was formed on a few simple fundamentals – cheap and fast transactions, low barrier to entry and total focus on the community. These fundamentals have been put into practice, resulting in: 40 second block times allowing blazingly fast confirmations, our ASIC resistant proof-of-work algorithm means anyone with a GPU can contribute to mining, and many important decisions have been made by the rapidly growing Garlicoin community. “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Garlicoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Garlicoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Garlicoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

