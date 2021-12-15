GCN Coin (GCN) Trading Down 35.4% This Week

GCN Coin (CURRENCY:GCN) traded down 28.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on December 15th. One GCN Coin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges. GCN Coin has a total market capitalization of $94,492.11 and $1.00 worth of GCN Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, GCN Coin has traded 35.4% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000371 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $153.98 or 0.00314061 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.65 or 0.00007452 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00001623 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00001047 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0178 or 0.00000036 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000483 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.12 or 0.00002281 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0393 or 0.00000080 BTC.

GCN Coin Coin Profile

GCN is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. GCN Coin’s total supply is 172,076,810,000 coins. The official message board for GCN Coin is gcn-coin.proboards.com . GCN Coin’s official Twitter account is @GCNcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for GCN Coin is gcn.zone . The Reddit community for GCN Coin is https://reddit.com/r/GCNCoin

According to CryptoCompare, “gCn Coin is a Scrypt PoW cryptocurrency with a 200 billion supply. “

Buying and Selling GCN Coin

