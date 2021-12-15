GCP Applied Technologies (NYSE:GCP) Reaches New 52-Week High at $32.00

Shares of GCP Applied Technologies Inc. (NYSE:GCP) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $32.00 and last traded at $31.93, with a volume of 2234989 shares. The stock had previously closed at $31.71.

A number of research firms have commented on GCP. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of GCP Applied Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. TheStreet downgraded shares of GCP Applied Technologies from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn restated a “neutral” rating on shares of GCP Applied Technologies in a report on Thursday, August 19th.

Get GCP Applied Technologies alerts:

The company has a market cap of $2.35 billion, a PE ratio of 126.84 and a beta of 0.84. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $24.13 and its 200 day moving average is $23.53. The company has a current ratio of 3.77, a quick ratio of 3.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

GCP Applied Technologies (NYSE:GCP) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The construction company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.02). GCP Applied Technologies had a return on equity of 8.34% and a net margin of 1.93%. The business had revenue of $249.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $254.80 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.30 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that GCP Applied Technologies Inc. will post 0.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in GCP. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in GCP Applied Technologies by 4.5% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,928,099 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $173,783,000 after buying an additional 343,960 shares during the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL increased its stake in GCP Applied Technologies by 1.9% during the third quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 3,892,300 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $85,319,000 after purchasing an additional 72,285 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in GCP Applied Technologies by 5.8% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 830,010 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $19,306,000 after purchasing an additional 45,736 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in GCP Applied Technologies by 203.2% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 572,274 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $13,311,000 after purchasing an additional 383,545 shares during the period. Finally, Cove Street Capital LLC increased its stake in GCP Applied Technologies by 8.8% during the third quarter. Cove Street Capital LLC now owns 522,740 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $11,458,000 after purchasing an additional 42,377 shares during the period. 70.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About GCP Applied Technologies (NYSE:GCP)

GCP Applied Technologies Inc engages in the provision of construction products and technologies that include admixtures and additives. It operates through Specialty Construction Chemicals, and Specialty Building Materials segments. The Specialty Construction Chemicals segment manufactures and markets concrete admixtures and cement additives, and supplies in-transit monitoring systems for concrete producers.

Read More: Stock Selection – What is cash flow?



Receive News & Ratings for GCP Applied Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GCP Applied Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.