General Motors (NYSE:GM) Shares Purchased by Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC

Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC boosted its holdings in General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) by 6.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,259,335 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 140,078 shares during the quarter. General Motors comprises approximately 2.4% of Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC owned approximately 0.16% of General Motors worth $119,090,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in GM. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in General Motors in the third quarter valued at approximately $205,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its stake in General Motors by 26.0% in the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 4,533 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $268,000 after buying an additional 934 shares during the last quarter. AlphaStar Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in General Motors in the second quarter valued at approximately $653,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of General Motors by 29.6% during the second quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 90,384 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $5,348,000 after purchasing an additional 20,658 shares during the last quarter. Finally, We Are One Seven LLC lifted its holdings in shares of General Motors by 56.5% during the second quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 7,373 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $436,000 after purchasing an additional 2,662 shares during the period. 79.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other General Motors news, CAO Christopher Hatto sold 7,353 shares of General Motors stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total value of $477,945.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Craig B. Glidden sold 7,204 shares of General Motors stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total value of $468,260.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 249,079 shares of company stock worth $16,009,556 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on General Motors from $80.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on General Motors from $63.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on General Motors from $62.00 to $59.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Sunday, September 26th. Daiwa Capital Markets cut General Motors from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $65.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on General Motors from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $69.33.

NYSE:GM traded down $1.29 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $57.11. 377,565 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 19,321,463. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $59.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of $56.51. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $82.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.16. General Motors has a 12 month low of $40.04 and a 12 month high of $65.18.

General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The auto manufacturer reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.54. General Motors had a return on equity of 20.41% and a net margin of 8.50%. The business had revenue of $26.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.88 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.83 EPS. General Motors’s quarterly revenue was down 24.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that General Motors will post 6.61 earnings per share for the current year.

General Motors Company Profile

General Motors Co engages in the designing, manufacturing, and selling of cars, trucks and automobile parts. It also provides automotive financing services through General Motors Financial Company, Inc The firm operates through the following segments: GM North America, GM International, Cruise and GM Financial.

