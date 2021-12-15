General Motors (NYSE:GM) Shares Sold by Westpac Banking Corp

Westpac Banking Corp lessened its holdings in shares of General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) by 14.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 237,144 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after selling 40,364 shares during the quarter. Westpac Banking Corp’s holdings in General Motors were worth $12,500,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in GM. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in General Motors during the 3rd quarter worth $205,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its position in General Motors by 26.0% during the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 4,533 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $268,000 after acquiring an additional 934 shares during the period. AlphaStar Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in General Motors during the 2nd quarter worth $653,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in General Motors by 29.6% during the 2nd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 90,384 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $5,348,000 after acquiring an additional 20,658 shares during the period. Finally, We Are One Seven LLC boosted its position in General Motors by 56.5% during the 2nd quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 7,373 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $436,000 after acquiring an additional 2,662 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.03% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on GM. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on General Motors from $63.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on General Motors from $80.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on General Motors from $62.00 to $59.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Sunday, September 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on General Motors from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on General Motors from $70.00 to $68.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $69.33.

In other General Motors news, EVP Douglas L. Parks sold 9,995 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.31, for a total value of $612,793.45. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CAO Christopher Hatto sold 7,353 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total value of $477,945.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 249,079 shares of company stock worth $16,009,556. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:GM opened at $58.40 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $84.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.81, a PEG ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.16. General Motors has a 1-year low of $40.04 and a 1-year high of $65.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $59.14 and its 200 day moving average price is $56.51.

General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The auto manufacturer reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.54. The firm had revenue of $26.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.88 billion. General Motors had a return on equity of 20.41% and a net margin of 8.50%. General Motors’s quarterly revenue was down 24.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.83 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that General Motors will post 6.61 earnings per share for the current year.

General Motors Company Profile

General Motors Co engages in the designing, manufacturing, and selling of cars, trucks and automobile parts. It also provides automotive financing services through General Motors Financial Company, Inc The firm operates through the following segments: GM North America, GM International, Cruise and GM Financial.

